QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $73.44 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-upgraded-at-vetr-inc/1140561.html.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $135,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stiles Barbara Alexander sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,507,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.