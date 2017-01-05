Qualcomm Inc. DE Has $3,403,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Qualcomm Inc. DE continued to hold its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 1.75% during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 2,831,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cleveland Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vetr cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.95.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $594,836.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

