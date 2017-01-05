QAD’s (QADA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QADA. TheStreet raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) opened at 31.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of 153.47 and a beta of 1.14. QAD has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $31.00.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business earned $69.50 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QAD will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 161.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 225,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 68.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in QAD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 366,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in QAD by 14.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the third quarter valued at $2,020,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

