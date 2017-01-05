Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Group dropped their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Plank now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm earned $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Cut by Jefferies Group” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-steven-madden-ltd-shoo-cut-by-jefferies-group/1141127.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) traded down 3.846% on Thursday, hitting $34.375. 455,873 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.458 and a beta of 0.54. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $61,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,743.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Cut by Jefferies Group” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-steven-madden-ltd-shoo-cut-by-jefferies-group/1141127.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,526,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,708,000 after buying an additional 974,945 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $21,335,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $20,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 73.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after buying an additional 372,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $9,234,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.