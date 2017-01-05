Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Issued By Imperial Capital” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-zebra-technologies-corporation-zbra-issued-by-imperial-capital/1141141.html.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded down 2.844% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.555. 196,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The stock’s market cap is $4.46 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business earned $904 million during the quarter. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,181 shares in the company, valued at $23,875,078.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation offers a range of solutions in the automatic information and data capture industry. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers; barcode scanners and imagers; radio frequency identification device (RFID) readers; specialty printers for barcode labelling and personal identification; real-time location systems (RTLS); related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software and services that are associated with these products.

