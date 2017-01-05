PVH Corp. (PVH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brean Capital

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brean Capital in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $124.00. Brean Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $124.00 target price on PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PVH Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PVH Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $92.29. 1,569,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.71.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.20. The business earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post $6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

In other PVH Corp. news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 260.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,325,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,043,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 36.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

