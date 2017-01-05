Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pure Cycle Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2,494.57%.

Shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) opened at 5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company’s market cap is $124.71 million. Pure Cycle Corporation has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.93.

Separately, Feltl & Co. lowered Pure Cycle Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Pure Cycle Corporation Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an investor-owned company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services and owns 14,900 acres of farmland. The Company’s services include water production, storage, treatment, bulk transmission to retail distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection and emergency response.

