Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 28.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 0.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,694 shares. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm earned $663.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 122.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/public-storage-psa-shares-sold-by-shell-asset-management-co/1141052.html.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Robert W. Baird cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 69,763 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.98 per share, with a total value of $14,997,649.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,908,606.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total transaction of $12,979,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.