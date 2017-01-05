Public Storage (PSA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 225.16 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51. The firm had revenue of $663.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 122.70%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 69,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.98 per share, with a total value of $14,997,649.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total transaction of $12,979,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 28.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

