Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 10,370 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 63.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $433,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 170,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded down 3.73% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 251,392 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director J Terry Strange sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,192.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $264,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

