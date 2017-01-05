Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4,383,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel Company were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel Company during the second quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 25.0% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.80. 96,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $183.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.19.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will post $13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Allegiant Travel Company from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $47,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.70, for a total transaction of $399,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. Its products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation and other revenue.

