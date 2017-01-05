Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Progress Software Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Pax World Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Progress Software Corporation during the second quarter worth about $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progress Software Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Progress Software Corporation during the second quarter worth about $6,526,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) opened at 32.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.86 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Progress Software Corporation Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is a global software company. The Company offers solutions in the development, deployment and management of business applications on premise or in the cloud, on platforms or devices, to various data sources. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment.

