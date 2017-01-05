Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $62,480,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $62,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) opened at 36.77 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm earned $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.41 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

In related news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin acquired 1,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,252.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

