Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $227,994,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,827,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $227,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 61.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Vetr downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.37 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.49.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

