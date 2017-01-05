PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) PT Raised to $125.00

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation set a $100.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.03 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.42.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 118.97 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.89.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $1,524,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $7,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,391,864.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 21.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.
