Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Director Marc Grondahl Sells 60,669 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Director Marc Grondahl sold 60,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,217,020.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Grondahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 29th, Marc Grondahl sold 31,925 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $638,819.25.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Marc Grondahl sold 887 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $17,748.87.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Marc Grondahl sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $8,012.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Marc Grondahl sold 101,296 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,041,114.40.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Marc Grondahl sold 48,349 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,000,340.81.
- On Monday, December 19th, Marc Grondahl sold 56,852 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $1,180,816.04.
Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.90.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Planet Fitness by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 116,468 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 102,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 550,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.
