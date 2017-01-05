Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American’s systematic capital investment, strategy to expand operations via acquisitions will allow it to serve its customers more efficiently. Plains All American continues to enjoy a favorable financial position. Further, the partnership has taken a number to steps to survive the oil market downturn. Thanks to the positive developments, the current rate of return from the partnership’s unit is higher compared with the return from the broader industry in the last twelve months.Increasing regulation and completion of ongoing expansion projects within time and budget are major obstacles for Plains All American. Plains All American is also subject to several regulations, the execution of which could increase the partnership’s operating costs. Intense competition in the midstream space continues to pose a threat.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. FBR & Co began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Howard Weil raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) opened at 32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

In other Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. news, EVP John Vonberg sold 6,675 shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $217,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 94,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,333,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,070,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 99.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

