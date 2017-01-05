Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vetr upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. eBay has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $33.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 39,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,161,108.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $520,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company helps in enabling commerce on its platforms for buyers and sellers online. The Company has an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants an access to its application programming interfaces for developing software and solutions for commerce.

