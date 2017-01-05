Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.
Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 9.21 on Wednesday. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.80.
Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the second quarter worth $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the second quarter worth $136,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the second quarter worth $143,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pier 1 Imports Company Profile
Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.
