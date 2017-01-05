Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 25,000 Shares of Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,909,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,490.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 3,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,026.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,720.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 5,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $59,416.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 4,300 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,387.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 5,400 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $55,512.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 3,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,476.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $18,684.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 4,300 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,559.00.

Shares of Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 9.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.17 billion. Opko Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business earned $298 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Opko Health, Inc. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 947,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

