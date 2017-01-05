Philip D. Caraci Sells 7,500 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Philip D. Caraci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $496,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) traded down 1.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,959 shares. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc (Saul Centers) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates in two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company conducts its business through Saul Holdings Limited Partnership and/or directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries.

