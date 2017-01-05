Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Position Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.856% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.575. The stock had a trading volume of 9,369,658 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.710 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Position Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/pfizer-inc-pfe-position-raised-by-smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas/1141089.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.33 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $552,619.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.