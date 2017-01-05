Pentair PLC. (PNR) Director Ronald Merriman Sells 10,000 Shares

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $578,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) traded down 0.14% during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.07. 828,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The firm’s market cap is $10.55 billion. Pentair PLC. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $66.99.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808 million. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC. will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Pentair PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Pentair PLC. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair PLC. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 132.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after buying an additional 61,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 346.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 41.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair PLC. Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

