Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 14.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.23. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business earned $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.06 million. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/penn-national-gaming-inc-penn-downgraded-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1140816.html.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 37,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $521,108.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 169.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 99.8% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company’s segments include the East/Midwest, the West and the Southern Plains segment. East/Midwest segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and Plainridge Park Casino.

