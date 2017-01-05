RPC Group PLC (RPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,225 ($15.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.52) target price (up previously from GBX 950 ($11.68)) on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.52) target price on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of RPC Group PLC from GBX 970 ($11.92) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) target price on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon upped their target price on shares of RPC Group PLC from GBX 1,156 ($14.21) to GBX 1,200 ($14.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,110 ($13.64).

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) opened at 1069.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,031.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 923.33. RPC Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 646.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,106.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.01 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

RPC Group PLC Company Profile

RPC Group Plc is a plastic products design and engineering company. The Company offers a range of consumer products and technical components for the packaging and non-packaging markets. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Packaging and Non-packaging. The Packaging business serves the food, nonfood (including (general industrial, agrochemical and automotive), personal care (mass personal care, cosmetics and beauty), beverage and healthcare ((pharmaceuticals) markets.

