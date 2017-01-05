PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $45.44 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised PayPal Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.74.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 41.00 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $110,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,596.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $67,932.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 253.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

