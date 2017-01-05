Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Off Wall Street reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director John D. Buck purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,475.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,890,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 65,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,052,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after buying an additional 269,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded down 1.40% during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 632,823 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/patterson-companies-inc-pdco-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages/1141204.html.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a distributor serving the dental, veterinary and rehabilitation supply markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental supply, veterinary supply and rehabilitation supply. The dental supply segment provides a range of consumable dental products, clinical and laboratory equipment, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions and other dental healthcare providers across North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.