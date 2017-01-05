Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Off Wall Street reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
In related news, Director John D. Buck purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,475.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,890,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 65,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,052,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after buying an additional 269,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded down 1.40% during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 632,823 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc is a distributor serving the dental, veterinary and rehabilitation supply markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental supply, veterinary supply and rehabilitation supply. The dental supply segment provides a range of consumable dental products, clinical and laboratory equipment, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions and other dental healthcare providers across North America.
