Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 825.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) traded up 1.00% during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,607 shares. The stock’s market cap is $6.51 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $39.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm earned $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. Macquarie cut Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 25,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and comprises over three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

