PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Downgraded to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut PAREXEL International Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut PAREXEL International Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their target price on PAREXEL International Corporation from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) opened at 67.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89. PAREXEL International Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. PAREXEL International Corporation had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business earned $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PAREXEL International Corporation will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRXL. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PAREXEL International Corporation by 17.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 40.1% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 683.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAREXEL International Corporation Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

