Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) opened at 9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s market cap is $420.95 million.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company earned $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.71 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Pacific Ethanol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Layne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $61,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEIX. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 848.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,090,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 975,536 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 17.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 23.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 479,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 90,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

