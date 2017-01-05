PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.33. PACCAR has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company earned $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $165,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 112,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $6,227,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,998,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,338,499.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 60.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,006,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 99,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

