PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.33. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post $3.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 3,024 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $165,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 112,266 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $6,227,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,998,711 shares in the company, valued at $166,338,499.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 116.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

