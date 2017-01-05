Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,369,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 1,433,872.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 1,046,727 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,780,000 after buying an additional 825,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 121.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 757,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth approximately $13,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) traded down 1.88% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 299,318 shares of the company traded hands. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/owens-illinois-inc-oi-position-increased-by-ameriprise-financial-inc/1141050.html.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.73) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of glass containers. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. Its segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.