Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) opened at 40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Otter Tail Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business earned $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Otter Tail Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

In other news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 800 shares of Otter Tail Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,900 shares of Otter Tail Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $108,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Company’s subsidiaries own facilities and equipment used in the manufacture of producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, thermoformed products, heavy metal fabricated products, metal parts stamping, fabricating, painting and contract machining.

