Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) opened at 10.36 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $286.76 million, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.14 million. Orion Group Holdings had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in the heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

