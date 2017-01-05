O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Stake Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 30.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,908,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.7% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded up 0.25% on Thursday, reaching $282.81. 643,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.12 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.79.

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,166,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy acquired 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.96 per share, with a total value of $131,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

