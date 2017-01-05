O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.08, for a total transaction of $5,601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 282.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.84 and a 200 day moving average of $276.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.12 and a 12 month high of $292.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) CEO Gregory L. Henslee Sells 20,000 Shares” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-ceo-gregory-l-henslee-sells-20000-shares/1140644.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 200.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.