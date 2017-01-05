Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Acquires 34,600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.7% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $241,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) opened at 144.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

