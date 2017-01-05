Open Text Corp (TSE:OTC) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTC. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text Corp from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Open Text Corp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text Corp from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Open Text Corp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Open Text Corp in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTC) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 115,174 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Open Text Corp (OTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/open-text-corp-otc-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts/1141235.html.

About Open Text Corp

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.