Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONB. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $348,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services. Through its non-bank affiliates, the Company provides full service insurance brokerage services and other financial services.

