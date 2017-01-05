OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,372 Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,986,002 shares. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,372 Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/old-national-bancorp-in-sells-2372-shares-of-intel-corporation-intc/1141397.html.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,043,603.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.