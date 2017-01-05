Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys 66,873 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,110,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,565,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,537,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,984,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,385,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,120,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) traded down 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,378 shares. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc will post $4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

DPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, insider Philip L. Hancock sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $1,028,962.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s products consist of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

