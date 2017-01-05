OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy Corporation were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation by 23.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) traded down 0.251% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.815. 507,147 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.816 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business earned $743.90 million during the quarter. OGE Energy Corporation had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. OGE Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of OGE Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

OGE Energy Corporation Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas in the south central United States. The Company operates through two business segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

