Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Shares Bought by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,079 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.69% on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,791 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.65. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company earned $549 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Oceaneering International’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Howard Weil upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Oceaneering International from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In other news, SVP John R. Kreider sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $83,113.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,783.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

