NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 542.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 260.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.40. 2,181,845 shares of the company traded hands. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post $5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/nxp-semiconductors-n-v-nxpi-shares-bought-by-endurance-wealth-management-inc/1141393.html.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from $110.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

About NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company and a long-standing supplier. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments include High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.