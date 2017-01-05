NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brean Capital

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Brean Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Vetr raised NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.35 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on NVIDIA Corporation from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $2,767,455.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,359,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

