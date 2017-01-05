NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Global Equities Research reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.37. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In related news, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $2,767,455.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,359,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $3,070,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,028.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the third quarter worth $260,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 45.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the third quarter worth $6,101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,689,000 after buying an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 97.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 8,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

