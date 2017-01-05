NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 108.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7,796.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded up 0.71% during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,090 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.96.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. NuVasive had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/nuvasive-inc-nuva-stake-raised-by-rhumbline-advisers/1141381.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Aegis began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

In related news, EVP Joan Stafslien purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.68 per share, with a total value of $298,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Link sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $700,500.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuVasive

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company in the spine market. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine. The Company offers two product lines: spine surgery products and biologics. The Company’s spine surgery products line offerings include thoracolumbar product offerings, cervical product offerings, Intra-Operative Monitoring (IOM) services and disposables, which are used to enable access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally disruptive fashion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.