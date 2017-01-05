Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Receives $36.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) opened at 28.12 on Monday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.00 billion.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/nutanix-inc-ntnx-receives-36-45-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages/1140428.html.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 584,093 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,430,536.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,210,807 shares in the company, valued at $62,190,000.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $8,451,000.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.