Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) VP Adam Bruce Bowden Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 228,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Bruce Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Adam Bruce Bowden sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $55,840.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at 15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company’s market cap is $4.37 billion. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

